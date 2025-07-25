Morgan Wallen Drops ‘Miami’ Remix Featuring Lil Wayne & Rick Ross

Wallen first teased the hip-hop-flavored remix during an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast.

(Mercury Records)

Country superstar Morgan Wallen just dropped a vibey new remix of his song “Miami” featuring rap royalty Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.

Wallen first teased the idea of featuring rappers on the Charlie Handsome-produced track during his appearance on Theo Von’s podcast in April, declaring, “It seemed like it could use a rapper on there. I didn’t end up using a feature…it’s one of those songs where it wouldn’t be surprising if we got a remix and did that once it’s out.”

But the new remix is hardly Wallen’s first hip-hop collaboration. The country phenom previously joined forces with Lil Durk on the songs “Broadway Girls” and “Stand By Me.” He also teamed with Moneybagg Yo on “Whiskey Whiskey.” And Wallen made a cameo in the music video for Drake’s “You Broke My Heart” in 2023. Drake returned the favor by appearing as one of Wallen’s walkout guests at his June 21 show in Houston.



Since the release of Wallen’s latest hit album, the 37-song I’m the Problem, in May, the record spent its first two months atop the all-genre Billboard 200and spawned Billboard Hot 100-topping songs including “What I Want” (with Tate McRae) and “Love Somebody,” and the hit singles “I’m The Problem,” “Just in Case,” “Lies Lies Lies,” and “I Got Better.”

Listen to the new “Miami” remix and check out Wallen’s remaining “I’m The Problem” 2025 tour dates below.



Morgan Wallen ‘I’m The Problem’ 2025 Tour Dates

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 1 // Levi’s Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 2 // Levi’s Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn



