Tate McRae Wants You To ‘Just Keep Watching’ Her Racy ‘F1: The Movie’ Music Video

The “Sports Car” singer’s latest video aims to rev up racing fans and McRae stans alike.

(YouTube/Tate McRae)

A track titled “Just Keep Watching” written for one of the most anticipated motorsport-themed movies ever demands a visually engaging music video, and Tate McRae has delivered in spades. The pop sensation and Skims model‘s single from the Brad Pitt-led, Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie (out June 27) doesn’t let up with rapid-fire lyrics and a nightclub-ready groove, but it’s McRae’s moves (and attire) that are sure to rev up viewers.

(YouTube/Tate McRae)

We first see the sweaty Maxim Hot 100 star in a sheer top contorting her body to evoke the shape of surrounding racing slicks before another sequence shows McRae dressed in a form-fitted black outfit that, as Uproxx points out, is a subtle nod to the transformation of Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy from naive schoolgirl to 1950s dream girl in Grease.

(YouTube/Tate McRae)

The most eye-popping scenes show McRae in a white, carved-up one-piece as she hits more alluring poses atop an exercise bike and even tries out the neck-strengthening harnesses used by F1 drivers to ensure their heads stay upright under intense g-forces. To add a little more racing cred, the main footage of McRae is interspersed with shots of an F1 car being 3D-scanned and onboard-style POV racing shots.

(YouTube/Tate McRae)

With 3.14 million views and counting since its premiere on May 29, the “Just Keep Watching” music video had secured the No. 4 spot on YouTube’s Trending page at the time of publication, representing just the latest of McRae’s recent successes. Her latest album, So Close to What, debuted on February 21, 2025 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to dance-pop anthems like “2 Hands” and “Sports Car.” Check out the music video and tour dates for her ongoing “Miss Possessive” summer arena tour below:

Tate McRae’s 2025 Tour Dates

June 2025

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

June 6 – Łódź, Poland – Atlas Arena

June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

June 13 – Casalecchio di Reno, Italy – Unipol Arena

June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 18 – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

June 20 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland Park (Pinkpop Festival)

June 22 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

June 24 – London, UK – The O2 Arena

June 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

August 2025

August 4 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

August 5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena

August 7 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Rogers Place

August 9 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada – Canada Life Centre

August 13 – Saint Paul, MN, US – Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL, US – United Center

August 16 – Detroit, MI, US – Little Caesars Arena

August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

August 20 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

August 22 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Canadian Tire Centre

August 24 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Bell Centre

August 26 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden

August 27 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden

August 29 – Cleveland, OH, US – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

August 31 – Baltimore, MD, US – CFG Bank Arena

September 2025

September 3 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden

September 4 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden

September 6 – Philadelphia, PA, US – Wells Fargo Center

September 9 – Atlanta, GA, US – State Farm Arena

September 11 – Nashville, TN, US – Bridgestone Arena

September 13 – Orlando, FL, US – Kia Center

September 14 – Orlando, FL, US – Kia Center

September 16 – Austin, TX, US – Moody Center

September 18 – Dallas, TX, US – American Airlines Center

September 20 – Denver, CO, US – Ball Arena

September 24 – San Francisco, CA, US – Chase Center

September 26 – Inglewood, CA, US – Kia Forum

September 27 – Inglewood, CA, US – Kia Forum

October 2025

October 2 – Seattle, WA, US – Climate Pledge Arena

October 3 – Seattle, WA, US – Climate Pledge Arena

October 5 – Sacramento, CA, US – Golden 1 Center

October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – Delta Center

October 9 – Omaha, NE, US – CHI Health Center

October 11 – St. Louis, MO, US – Enterprise Center

October 13 – Detroit, MI, US – Little Caesars Arena

October 15 – Pittsburgh, PA, US – PPG Paints Arena

October 17 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden

October 18 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden

October 21 – Chicago, IL, US – United Center

October 22 – Grand Rapids, MI, US – Van Andel Arena

October 24 – Charlotte, NC, US – Spectrum Center

October 25 – Raleigh, NC, US – Lenovo Center

October 28 – Kansas City, MO, US – T-Mobile Center

October 29 – Tulsa, OK, US – BOK Center

October 31 – Austin, TX, US – Moody Center

November 2025