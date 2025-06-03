Tate McRae Wants You To ‘Just Keep Watching’ Her Racy ‘F1: The Movie’ Music Video
The “Sports Car” singer’s latest video aims to rev up racing fans and McRae stans alike.
A track titled “Just Keep Watching” written for one of the most anticipated motorsport-themed movies ever demands a visually engaging music video, and Tate McRae has delivered in spades. The pop sensation and Skims model‘s single from the Brad Pitt-led, Lewis Hamilton-produced F1 movie (out June 27) doesn’t let up with rapid-fire lyrics and a nightclub-ready groove, but it’s McRae’s moves (and attire) that are sure to rev up viewers.
We first see the sweaty Maxim Hot 100 star in a sheer top contorting her body to evoke the shape of surrounding racing slicks before another sequence shows McRae dressed in a form-fitted black outfit that, as Uproxx points out, is a subtle nod to the transformation of Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy from naive schoolgirl to 1950s dream girl in Grease.
The most eye-popping scenes show McRae in a white, carved-up one-piece as she hits more alluring poses atop an exercise bike and even tries out the neck-strengthening harnesses used by F1 drivers to ensure their heads stay upright under intense g-forces. To add a little more racing cred, the main footage of McRae is interspersed with shots of an F1 car being 3D-scanned and onboard-style POV racing shots.
With 3.14 million views and counting since its premiere on May 29, the “Just Keep Watching” music video had secured the No. 4 spot on YouTube’s Trending page at the time of publication, representing just the latest of McRae’s recent successes. Her latest album, So Close to What, debuted on February 21, 2025 at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to dance-pop anthems like “2 Hands” and “Sports Car.” Check out the music video and tour dates for her ongoing “Miss Possessive” summer arena tour below:
Tate McRae’s 2025 Tour Dates
June 2025
- June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- June 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- June 6 – Łódź, Poland – Atlas Arena
- June 8 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
- June 10 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- June 11 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
- June 13 – Casalecchio di Reno, Italy – Unipol Arena
- June 16 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- June 18 – Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- June 20 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland Park (Pinkpop Festival)
- June 22 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- June 24 – London, UK – The O2 Arena
- June 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
August 2025
- August 4 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena
- August 5 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rogers Arena
- August 7 – Edmonton, AB, Canada – Rogers Place
- August 9 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada – Canada Life Centre
- August 13 – Saint Paul, MN, US – Xcel Energy Center
- August 15 – Chicago, IL, US – United Center
- August 16 – Detroit, MI, US – Little Caesars Arena
- August 19 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
- August 20 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
- August 22 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Canadian Tire Centre
- August 24 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Bell Centre
- August 26 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden
- August 27 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden
- August 29 – Cleveland, OH, US – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- August 31 – Baltimore, MD, US – CFG Bank Arena
September 2025
- September 3 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden
- September 4 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden
- September 6 – Philadelphia, PA, US – Wells Fargo Center
- September 9 – Atlanta, GA, US – State Farm Arena
- September 11 – Nashville, TN, US – Bridgestone Arena
- September 13 – Orlando, FL, US – Kia Center
- September 14 – Orlando, FL, US – Kia Center
- September 16 – Austin, TX, US – Moody Center
- September 18 – Dallas, TX, US – American Airlines Center
- September 20 – Denver, CO, US – Ball Arena
- September 24 – San Francisco, CA, US – Chase Center
- September 26 – Inglewood, CA, US – Kia Forum
- September 27 – Inglewood, CA, US – Kia Forum
October 2025
- October 2 – Seattle, WA, US – Climate Pledge Arena
- October 3 – Seattle, WA, US – Climate Pledge Arena
- October 5 – Sacramento, CA, US – Golden 1 Center
- October 7 – Salt Lake City, UT, US – Delta Center
- October 9 – Omaha, NE, US – CHI Health Center
- October 11 – St. Louis, MO, US – Enterprise Center
- October 13 – Detroit, MI, US – Little Caesars Arena
- October 15 – Pittsburgh, PA, US – PPG Paints Arena
- October 17 – Boston, MA, US – TD Garden
- October 18 – New York, NY, US – Madison Square Garden
- October 21 – Chicago, IL, US – United Center
- October 22 – Grand Rapids, MI, US – Van Andel Arena
- October 24 – Charlotte, NC, US – Spectrum Center
- October 25 – Raleigh, NC, US – Lenovo Center
- October 28 – Kansas City, MO, US – T-Mobile Center
- October 29 – Tulsa, OK, US – BOK Center
- October 31 – Austin, TX, US – Moody Center
November 2025
- November 8 – Inglewood, CA, US – Kia Forum
- November 1 – Houston, TX, US – Toyota Center
- November 4 – Phoenix, AZ, US – Footprint Center
- November 5 – Phoenix, AZ, US – Footprint Center
- November 7 – Palm Desert, CA, US – Acrisure Arena