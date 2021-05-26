See Indiana Jones in 4K for First Time in Wild New Box Set Trailer

Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 this year, and Paramount is celebrating cinema's most iconic archaeologist-turned-adventurer with a new special-edition box set of all four Indiana Jones movies in crystal-clear 4K.

To tease the release, the movie studio dropped an action-packed trailer featuring Harrison Ford's most memorable scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in ultra-HD, including his famed "Boulder Run" scene, fights with villainous Nazis, and a wild airplane escape.

Paramount Pictures

"For the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® audio," the trailer's description reads.

"Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg."

Priced at $86.99, The Indiana Jones four-movie 4K collection is available preorder now on Amazon before shipments begin on June 8.

There's no better way to tide fans over until Ford reprises the iconic character for the last time in the fifth and final Indiana Jones installment, due out in 2022. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.