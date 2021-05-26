See Indiana Jones in 4K for First Time in Wild New Box Set Trailer

Celebrating the 40th birthday of "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Author:
Publish date:

Raiders of the Lost Ark turns 40 this year, and Paramount is celebrating cinema's most iconic archaeologist-turned-adventurer with a new special-edition box set of all four Indiana Jones movies in crystal-clear 4K. 

To tease the release, the movie studio dropped an action-packed trailer featuring Harrison Ford's most memorable scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in ultra-HD, including his famed "Boulder Run" scene, fights with villainous Nazis, and a wild airplane escape. 

Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark

"For the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision® and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® audio," the trailer's description reads. 

"Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg."

Priced at $86.99, The Indiana Jones four-movie 4K collection is available preorder now on Amazon before shipments begin on June 8. 

There's no better way to tide fans over until Ford reprises the iconic character for the last time in the fifth and final Indiana Jones installment, due out in 2022. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.

No image description

Mark Wahlberg Promo
Entertainment

Mark Wahlberg is Absolutely Unrecognizable in New Photos From 'Father Stu' Set

Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark Promo
Entertainment

See Indiana Jones in 4K for First Time in Wild New Box Set Trailer

Johnny-knoxville-GettyImages-1186638817
Entertainment

Johnny Knoxville Says He's Done After 'Jackass 4'

Zaiser Electrocycle Promo
Rides

The Zaiser Electrocycle Is 'World's First AWD' Electric Motorcycle

MTGB2000PH-handout-g-shock
Gear

G-SHOCK Unveils Limited-Edition 'Blue Phoenix' MT-G Watch

Larsa Pippen selfie
Sports

Larsa Pippen Shares OnlyFans Video Amid Malik Beasley Drama

Paul Walker Toyota Supra Barrett-Jackson Promo
Rides

Paul Walker's Toyota Supra From 'The Fast and the Furious' Headed to Auction

angelina-jolie-eternals-promo
Entertainment

Marvel Drops Epic Teaser Trailer For 'Eternals'

original xbox intro promo
Entertainment

Xbox Developer Reveals 'South Park' Easter Egg 20 Years After Console Debut