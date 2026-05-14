New ‘The Hawk’ Teaser Trailer: Will Ferrell Takes A Swing At Netflix Golf Comedy Series

The comedy legend returns to the sports genre as creator and star of a new series about a delusional former pro chasing an unlikely PGA Tour comeback.

(YouTube/Netflix)

Will Ferrell is returning to the world of sports comedy—this time trading the racetrack and the ice rink for the fairway in a new Netflix series The Hawk—and the latest official teaser trailer has arrived.

The streaming giant previously announced the series will debut this summer, marking Ferrell’s first time serving as both creator and lead in a TV comedy. Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a former golf legend clinging to the glory of his 2004 peak season while his aging body begins to fail him.

The project reunites Ferrell with a sports comedy genre he helped define through classics like Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Semi-Pro, and Blades of Glory, which satirized NASCAR, ’70s-era pro basketball, and figure skating, respectively.

In a move to ensure maximum authenticity, the new Netflix golf series has officially partnered with the PGA Tour, granting the production access to institutional resources and locations.The Hawk is produced by Ferrell’s frequent collaborators and Rian Johnson’s T-Street production company. David Gordon Green, known for Pineapple Express, is also among the executive producers.

The ensemble cast features Ferrell’s former Saturday Night Live castmate Molly Shannon as Stacy, Hawkins’ estranged wife; Jimmy Tatro as Lance, Hawkins’ son and the sport’s current “golden boy”; and Luke Wilson as rival golfer Golden Fisk. Chris Parnell joins the cast as PGA Tour board member Anton, while comedian Fortune Feimster and Aida Osman appear in supporting roles as Hawkins’ caddie and confidante. Netflix has confirmed a summer premiere date, but has yet to reveal the total number of episodes for the show’s first season. Watch the new teaser trailer below.