Nicolas Cage Is Strapped Into a Self-Destructing Leather Suit in Wild Trailer for 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'

Cage calls it "the wildest movie I've ever made."
Hot on the hooves of his acclaimed turn as a vengeful truffle hunter in Pig, everybody's favorite eccentric movie star Nicolas Cage stars in a new trailer for the dystopian indie Prisoners of the Ghostland, in which Cage must track down a warlord's runaway granddaughter before his booby-trapped black leather suit blows up and kill him. 

Check out the trailer above--which carries the impressive-if-true blurb from Cage himself that it's "the wildest movie I've ever made"--and bone up on the official plot synopsis here:

In the treacherous frontier city of Samurai Town, a ruthless bank robber (Nicolas Cage) is sprung from jail by wealthy warlord The Governor (Bill Moseley), whose adopted granddaughter Bernice (Sofia Boutella) has gone missing.

The Governor offers the prisoner his freedom in exchange for retrieving the runaway. Strapped into a leather suit that will self-destruct within five days, the bandit sets off on a journey to find the young woman—and his own path to redemption.

Prisoners of the Ghostland is directed by  Sion Sono and co-stars Sofia Boutella, Nick Cassavetes, Bill Moseley, Tak Sakaguchi and Yuzuka Nakaya. It hits theaters, on demand and digital  on September 17. 

