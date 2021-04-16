Watch Official Full-Length Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Dave Bautista leads a daring heist into a zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the Vegas Strip.

From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Watchmen, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), the over-the-top action movie Army of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world.

Netflix first shared the apocalyptic flick's teaser trailer in February, and now the streamer has dropped the official full-length trailer, which follows star Dave Bautista as he plans the epic Vegas heist—all while scored to Kenny Rogers' classic hit, "The Gambler."

Watch the trailer above and check out the official plot synopsis here:

When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

It hits select theaters on May 14 and starts streaming on Netflix May 21.