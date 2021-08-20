OnlyFans To Prohibit ‘Sexually Explicit’ Content Beginning in October

Nudity will still be permitted on the racy platform in a more limited capacity.

OnlyFans will soon ban the posting of pornographic content, marking a shift away from the unrestrictive creator guidelines that helped make the platform popular.

Speaking to CNET, an OnlyFans spokesperson said that the "posting of any content containing sexually explicit conduct," will be prohibited beginning October 1. Nudity will still be permitted so long as its falls within the site's updated acceptable use policy.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines." Details on those content guidelines will come at a later date.

According to Bloomberg, the change comes under mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers as OnlyFans attempts to raise money from investors at a valuation in excess of $1 billion.

While celebrities like Bella Thorne and Cardi B helped bring OnlyFans into the mainstream by creating relatively tame, financially lucrative accounts, some of the site's first and most popular creators bring in fans and cash with sexually explicit content.

Others like Toni Camille have carved out a five-figure career on OnlyFans after struggling with homelessness and low-paying waitressing jobs.

The company took 20 percent of the $2 billion it hosted in transactions last year, and it's currently on pace to double that.