Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Blac Chyna and Other Celebs Are Making Insane Money From OnlyFans

YouTube/Cardi B

Like Instagram, adult site OnlyFans could be helping celebrities like Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, Cardi B and more accumulate insane supplementary income. Online casino SlotsUp attempted to calculate the the paywalled platform's potential top earners with some wildly speculative methodology:

"We’ve combined their Instagram followers with the average monthly subscription price, and taken off OnlyFans 20% commission to estimate what each of these stars could be earning," the SlotsUp website reads.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The exact formula wasn't explained explicitly, but the general idea seems to be that those with massive Instagram followings could make huge money by driving a fraction of said followers to OnlyFans. BroBible notes that a sufficiently popular celeb could make $12 million in a year if just 50,000 paid $20 for a monthly OnlyFans subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

SlotsUp's accompanying "OnlyFans Rich List" infographic was shared and deleted by rapper Casanova and Love and Hip-Hop alum Erica Mena, both of whom were named in the top 10.

Leading the pack is reality show star and celebrity socialite Blac Chyna, who could make an estimated $20 million by converting a few of her 16.3 million Instagram followers to OnlyFans subs.

Thorne is listed at No. 2 with a projected $11.6 million in earnings per month. The actor and singer's million-dollar debut on OnlyFans sparked backlash from sex workers who rely on it as a primary source of income, but her page is still live.

Cardi B stands to make the third-most off OnlyFans with an estimated $9.2 million in monthly earnings.

The femcee previously announced the launch of her OnlyFans on Instagram, writing “Ok guys so now you can subscribe to my only fans! NO I WONT BE SHOWING P*SSY , TITTIES AND ASS .LINK IN BIO It will be a place for only me and my fans.”

See the rest of the top 10 above, and visit SlotsUp's website to see the full ranking of the top 30. Just remember to take the estimated sums with a grain of salt.