Paige Spiranac Teases 2026 Calendar With Lingerie Selfie

“I shot my 2026 calendar. Every month has its own theme which is fun!”

(Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images)

Paige Spiranac continues to keep the glorious pinup calendar alive. The former Maxim cover star and leading golf influencer gave fans a welcome update after a break from social update. “

Sorry I haven’t been posting much on here so here’s a little recap,” she wrote in a disappearing Instagram Story, according to a recent article in Daily Mail. “I shot my 2026 calendar. Every month has its own theme which is fun! The robe and slippers not included lol.”

The now expired IG Story showed Spiranac clutching a strawberry shortcake while wearing a floral-patterned robe. On Twitter, she offered a much more intimate look at the robe—and the lacy brown bra beneath—via one of her signature captivating selfies.

While Spiranac generally posts eye-catching photos and short captions on Twitter and Instagram, she’s been using TikTok to address her followers on more serious topics. Recently, she injected some positivity into the world, reflecting on the jadedness she’s acquired after building a career online and how she’s working to reverse the trend by being nicer to others.

“I’ve been doing social media for over 10 years, and part of the job is just to endure hate and just really cruel comments every single day,” she said. “I look at people different. I treat people differently. I say things that maybe I wouldn’t have said years ago because I have to receive so much hate that I’ve just become so conditioned to believe that that is normal.”

She continued,” Or when I’m walking on the street and I pass someone, I don’t look and smile. I put my head down and all of these little things. And I was just thinking back about like how we now see the worst in every single person….So I have wanted to be more positive. I’ve wanted to treat other people better. I want to give people the benefit of the doubt because think about this.”

Though she paints a gloomy picture, Spiranac believes that a little real interaction will go a long way in combating the general negativity that comes with being perennially online.

“When you’re having the worst day ever and someone comes up to you that you’ve never met before and they give you a compliment and how much that just makes your day. And it’s such a small little thing, but it has such a large impact. And it’s so easy to forget that, especially when you’re receiving so much hate in your life, whether it’s online or in person, that it does change you as a human being. So I think if all of us can work together in some way to restore some humanity back… these are small little things that really don’t take that much effort, but I do believe that it could create more of a change.”