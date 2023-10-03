Paige Spiranac Will Wear New Halloween Costume Every Day In October

The golf goddess is “coming in hot” as Velma from “Scooby Doo.”

2022 Maxim Hot 100 cover star Paige Spiranac (Sergey Yusin)

Paige Spiranac is giving us 31 great reasons to consider becoming an OnlyPaige member.

The former Maxim Hot 100 cover star promised to sport one Halloween costume per day throughout the month of October, teasing the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a risque rendition of Velma Dinkley’s nerdy getup from the Scooby Doo universe.

I decided to do one Halloween costume a day in October on OP🎃 Velma coming in hot🔥 Click here-https://t.co/VMs5u0JvuX pic.twitter.com/IObU5dmbwn — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) September 29, 2023

The catch is that Spiranac’s Halloween costumes will be posted exclusively to OnlyPaige, an OnlyFans-inspired, SFW subscription-based website where Spiranac connects with fans, uploads golf tips, and offers behind-the-scenes looks at her daily life.

More Maxim Videos

According to Men’s Journal, the Twitter announcement was posted after an Instagram Story in which Spiranac explained, “I had this brilliant idea to do 31 Halloween costumes on OP in October, because why not? Now that I’m looking at all 31 costumes that I’m going to shoot today, cheers.”

There are two OnlyPaige memberships to choose from. The $9.99 monthly membership all of Spiranac’s golf instruction courses, BTS photos and videos, access to all Q&As and partner drops, and live streams, while a $99.99 annual membership adds “surprise OnlyPaige gifts, early access to new products, additional livestreams, and invitations to special events.”

If that access to Spiranac content wasn’t reason enough, the 31 Halloween costumes might be. Spiranac’s previous cosplay has been top-tier, from her channeling of Cammy from Street Fighter in 2022 to Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad in 2021.

Hopefully she’ll give her non-paying social media followers an occasional peak at this year’s costumes. If not, there’s always Spiranac’s typical brand of smoke: