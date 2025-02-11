Patrick Schwarzenegger On ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3, Traveling In Style & His Favorite Martini

Schwarzenegger stars in a new campaign featuring Ketel One Vodka and Tanqueray Gin.

(Ketel One Vodka & Tanqueray Gin)

For a man as busy as actor and entrepreneur Patrick Schwarzenegger, he certainly knows what he wants in a cocktail: Make it a Vesper martini. It’s as fitting a libation as any for the actor, who takes on a starring role in season three of The White Lotus and heads up a new Ketel One and Tanqueray Gin campaign celebrating the show’s exotic Thailand backdrop.

“I’m really pumped for the world to see it,” he told Maxim on the eve of his return to Thailand for the premiere of the acclaimed HBO series. “It was beautiful. The food was delicious, the culture was just amazing,” he said adding that the campaign’s “elevated and sophisticated” Ketel One and Tanqueray “Sip intoThe White Lotus” cocktail offerings are ideal for viewers to mix up at home.

(Ketel One Vodka & Tanqueray Gin)

Schwarzenegger isn’t the only one with his eyes on Thailand: Reports indicate that travel to the country could surge as much as 20 percent thanks to interest sparked by the show’s third season setting. Fans of The White Lotus (and of Ketel One and Tanqueray) could be in luck: There’s even a Thailand destination giveaway put on by the show’s official spirits partners.

The 31-year-old, who filmed more than 6 months in the country, wasn’t surprised the series is translating to real-life travel buzz. “That’s just a testament to [showrunner] Mike White and the show and what they’re able to do,” he said, adding that the series in each of its seasons showcases “the landscape and the aesthetics and the beauty of each of those countries.” Ever a fan of mixology, Schwarzenegger relished the chance to get to know his new cast members over drinks: As it turns out, his The White Lotus costar Walton Goggins happens to be “a pretty great cocktail connoisseur on set.”

In aWhite Lotus-themed video promoting Tanqueray and Ketel One, Schwarzenegger shakes up a lychee-garnished Vesper martini that quite literally transports with just a single sip to the show’s picturesque setting. It’s a dramatic backdrop for a suitably dramatic show, and an exciting opportunity for Schwarzenegger, who stayed mum on the twists and turns of season three. “The fun thing is it comes out over the course of eight weeks, so we get to have fun for the next couple months,” he said, adding that he signed on to work with creator Mike White “within a heartbeat.”

It was also another first for the actor: His first time in Thailand. Schwarzenegger tends to prize comfort when traveling, and particularly values Brooks Ghost Max sneakers for long-haul flights—complete with a layover in Singapore, the journey to Ko Samui in Thailand for the actor totals 24 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger)

In addition to his trusted sneakers, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has a few other style passions. “I love watches—my dad has given me a great collection of Audemars Piguets over the years,” he said, noting that a Patek Philippe Nautilus or another covetable timepiece in the “Patek world” remains high on his wish list as a collector.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger)

Schwarzenegger, who also has brand partnerships with Banana Republic and Tommy Hilfiger, said he prizes the chance to travel the world and scope out emerging designers and brands (he even hinted at a forthcoming clothing collection inspired by The White Lotus). A fixture during fashion week, Schwarzenegger says the Hilfiger-driven “resurgence of the ’90s, preppy, collegiate cool vibe is also beautiful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Schwarzenegger (@patrickschwarzenegger)

The fun is far from over for the fast-rising actor, who’s engaged to be married to model Abby Champion later this year. The occasion, and the (expected) success of the third season of The White Lotus seem to signal a toast might be in order. “It’s going to be a year of watching a lot of things come to fruition and getting to enjoy them,” he said. “My dream and my goal is always to work with high-caliber, super-talented writers and actors, and what better than The White Lotus? … It’s just perfect.”