Peggy Gou’s ‘D.A.N.C.E’ Single Revs Up ‘F1: The Movie’ Soundtrack

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Following early critical acclaim, F1: The Movie sped into theaters on June 27, putting what producer Lewis Hamilton has described as the most authentic racing movie ever in the court of public opinion. But one verdict surrounding Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski’s revved-up drama starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris has already been delivered: The accompanying F1: The Album soundtrack slays.

Peggy Gou’s spirited EDM track “D.A.N.C.E.” is among the latest releases from the genre-crossing compilation record, which, in addition to a score from heralded movie composer Hans Zimmer, also includes original songs from Ed Sheeran, Tiesto, Chris Stapleton, Raye, and Tate McRae, whose contribution also came with a must-watch music video.

“This track to me is all about connecting with joy and feeling free. I hope it makes people want to dance all summer long,” Gou said, per Uproxx. “I hope it makes people want to dance all summer long.” The South Korean DJ continues her ascension after making waves with her appraised debut album, I Hear You, featuring the chart-topping hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana.”

