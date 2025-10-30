Pierce Brosnan Says He’d Return To James Bond Franchise ‘In A Heartbeat ‘

With “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve set to direct and “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight writing the script, the search for the next Bond is on.

(Keith Hamshere/Getty Images)

Pierce Brosnan is ready to return to the James Bond universe as 00-72. The veteran Irish actor was knocking on 50 when he last played the death-defying MI6 agent in 2002’s Die Another Day, completing his four-film Bond run that began with 1995’s GoldenEye. Now 72, the actor said, somewhat jokingly, that he’d happily reprise his take on the superspy if asked by Dune director Denis Villeneuve, who’ll be at the helm for the next Bond movie.

In a new interview cited by Collider, Brosnan said, “I don’t think anyone wants to see a craggy, 72-year-old Bond. But if Villeneuve had something up his sleeve, I would look at it in a heartbeat. Why not? It’s great entertainment. It could be lots of laughs. Bald caps, prosthetics… who knows?”

He added that while he and his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, have been right there with the rest of the 007 audience in waiting to know who will step into the superspy’s suave shoes next. “My wife Keely and I have been listening to the drumbeat of expectation of who’s going to be the next James Bond. There are many great candidates out there, and I’m sure they’re going to make it a spectacle of delight.”

While a star remains to be seen, Villeneuve was confirmed as the director of Bond 26 back in June. Some of my earliest moviegoing memories are connected to 007,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come.” The following month, Amazon Studios—which acquired creative control of the Bond franchise—announced that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write the script. And in September, Deadline revealed that Villeneuve will begin looking for the next Bond in 2026 after he finishes work on Dune: Part Three. According to the outlet, Bond will be male, “fresh-faced,” and portrayed by someone from the British isles.

If correct, that precludes all American actors—Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler—from consideration. Depending on how stringently age is weighed, 47-year-old Tom Hardy, 53-year-old Idris Elba, and 42-year-old Henry Cavill could be out of the running as well. If your feathers are ruffled, just remember: Daniel Craig was a relatively low-profile 38-year-old actor when he became Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale.