September 9, 2021

Pininfarina's Classic Race Car Simulator Costs More Than Porsche Taycan Turbo

Simulate racing classic cars in this handcrafted virtual racer.
Pushing the limits of a six-figure supercar safely (and legally) requires a dedicated track day, hours of practice, and a stacked bank account to fund inevitable repairs. With all that in mind, this exorbitantly priced Pininfarina racing sim actually makes sense. 

Car Buzz spotted the Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic on RM Sotheby's, where it's estimated to fetch as much as $164,000. The automotive outlet points out that you could have a $150,900 Porsche Taycan Turbo EV for less, but the obvious benefit of a racing rig is that users can hone their skills at speed without worrying about ruining an expensive ride. 

And as far as simulators go, the Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic is extremely unique in that it's geared to replicate the experience of driving a collector car. The hallowed Italian coachbuilder teamed with with The Classic Car Trust (TCCT) to construct just nine hand-made examples produced at the Pininfarina factory in Cambiano, Italy. 

The style was inspired by the 1940s-era Cistalia 202, designed by Battista "Pinin" Farina himself in the 1940s. Inside the Argento Vivo-painted shell is a right-hand drive cockpit featuring a Nardi wooden steering wheel, manual shifter, three pedals, and a dash with a vintage Hanhart chronometer and starter button. 

The single seat and cabin are luxuriously clad in Marrone Tobacco-shade Connolly leather, while a curved widescreen monitor caps off the immersive experience. 

Upon purchase, Pininfarina will scan and virtually recreate any classic car, not just the Cistalia 202. Buyers also get three years of access to the eClassic Member App, which includes training sessions, eAcademy coaching, and of course, races at famous tracks such as Spa, Nurburgring, Brands Hatch, a retro Monza, and several alpine hill climbs. 

The Pininfarina Leggenda eClassic sim hits the block at RM Sotheby's St. Mortiz, Switzerland auction on September 17. Click here to learn more. 

