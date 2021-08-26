2022 Porsche Taycan EV Gets Better Tech, More Range and ‘90s Colors

The all-electric sports car can be parked from your smartphone and comes in eye-catching retro hues.

Porsche's Taycan lineup is returning for 2022, and the sporty EVs are getting an anachronistic blend of cult-classic 90s colorways and cutting-edge technology.

In addition toe 17 standard paints, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur customization program now offers 65 additional hues, some of which were first seen on 964-generation 911s, such as Acid Green, Rubystar (pictured), Riviera Blue, and Viola Metallic.

Car and Driver points out some other updates to the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, including a remote-park feature that guides an unoccupied car autonomously when commanded through a smartphone app. Android Auto support joins Apple CarPlay in the PCM.

The Taycan will also see an unspecified increase in range, thanks to the deactivation of the front motor when in all-wheel drive and Normal or Range modes. The battery also can be heated to slightly a higher temperature before plugging in, which should cut down on charge times slightly.

More details on these and other specs will be announced closer to the 2022 Porsche Taycan lineup's arrival at dealers later this year, starting from $81,250.