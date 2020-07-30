Post Malone Details His Encounters with UF0s on 4-Hour 'Joe Rogan Experience'

"I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just goes off…You can’t explain it.”

What a long, strange trip it's been. Post Malone went on an epic, four-hour Joe Rogan Experience and claimed he had personally seen multiple UF0s.

The marathon chat—which Rogan acknowledged was recorded when both he and Malone had taken psychedelic mushrooms—is making headlines for Malone's matter-of-fact claims that he's seen UFOs, which the rapper/singer held forth on at the beginning of the trippy chat.

“I’ve seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York,” Malone states around the 20:20 minute mark. “Let me, precursor, this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict deadline—probably 10 p.m. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just fuckin’ goes off…You can’t explain it.”

Perhaps injecting a modicum of skepticism, Rogan asks how “strong” Postie's UFO memory is, to which he responds, “medium.” Then Malone goes on to detail his even more recent sightings at his new home in Utah and Southern California.

Getty Images

“I used to live in Tarzana…It looked kind of like—it sounds corny—but like a classic forcefield…it’s kind of like a dome in a circular shape,” he said. “…In Tarzana, looking down at the fucking city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other fuckin’ people, and they saw it too.”

Rogan responded: "If aliens are visiting us, how often are they doing it? ... If they're here all the time, they probably know how to evade detection. If something can travel here from another planet, it's going to be able to know when they're being watched.

"There's enough talk about it now, that we're probably going to find out about it in our lifetime. I think the government withheld information for whatever reason, maybe they think people are scared or a threat to national security, having people worried that a bunch of aliens are flying around us all the time.

U.S. Navy

"If they tell us that aliens are visiting us all the time, that's not going to be good, they're not going to pay attention to taxes, mortgage rates, and the stock market ... people are going to freak out."

Aside from UF0s, Pentagon cover-ups, human cloning, killer whale sex, and other far-out topics, the pair also discussed mask-wearing during the pandemic, with Post saying people should not be legally penalized for failure to wear face coverings.

The "Sunflower" singer compared face coverings to school uniform guidelines, saying: "It's like me in school having to tuck in my shirt or else you get detention," Malone noted. "It's weird to be forced to wear something."

Rogan then pointed out that wearing a mask helps prevent coronavirus from spreading.

Post responded: "At the end of the day, it all comes down to respect for other people. It's not a government thing. You shouldn't be forced to wear a mask—but you should. And that's because I respect you as a fellow human."