Post Malone To Headline Super Bowl Tailgate Concert Before Chiefs Vs. Eagles

Postie is following up his performance of “America the Beautiful” at last year’s Super Bowl.

Jan 31, 2025
(Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The NFL has drafted a clutch musical player for this year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The league announced that Post Malone will headline the YouTube Tailgate Concert just before the big game outside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The tailgate show starts at 4 p.m. ET on February 9 and will air on YouTube.

It’s the second straight year that Postie has played at the Super Bowl—he performed “America the Beautiful” on the field ahead of last year’s championship game between the Chiefs and 49ers. Malone also joined Beyonce and Shaboozey for an NFL halftime performance during the Ravens vs. Texans game on Christmas Day.

The NFL has hosted a tailgate event since 2021, with Miley Cyrus, The Black Keys, Jason Derulo, Gwen Stefani and The Chainsmokers—who recently played at Maxim’s Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix party—all performing previously. Following Malone’s live set, 17-time Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show. It was recently announced that singer (and past Lamar collaborator) SZA would join him on stage. Check out their splashy teaser video below.

