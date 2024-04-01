Rihanna Models Lingerie For New Savage x Fenty Collection

RiRi smolders on a hotel bed in eye-catching images from her lingerie brand’s latest campaign.

(Savage x Fenty)

Steamy new images from Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty campaign are sure to inspire some “Love on the Brain.”

On Instagram, the superstar singer and billionaire entrepreneur teased her brand’s new Signature Script Collection line of inclusive lace lingerie designed to “make you feel empowered and sexy any time of day.”

It’s certainly doing the job for RiRi, who lies in repose from a hotel bed as she casually reviews a lengthy room service bill while rocking the sleep top and short in “Purple Lavender.” As Elle notes, Rihanna wears an unlined bar and cheeky panties in “Island Breeze Blue” as she gazes into the camera in another alluring image.

“Everyone has a signature—whether it’s the way you sign your name, a feature on your face or body that you love to flaunt and highlight, or it’s your distinctive fashion style. Rihanna wanted to take all these qualities and design a collection that brings those ideas together into one,” said Adam Selman, chief design officer of Savage X Fenty.

“Using delicate lace, eye-catching colors, sexy silhouettes, and hand-picked details, Rihanna put her signature spin on this collection that people will love seeing in their wardrobe as much as we will love seeing them make it uniquely their own.”

Selman’s quote aligns with Savage x Fenty’s greater overall goals. Rihanna has previously stated that she aims to upend culture’s “sexy” status quo, saying, “We are always challenging ourselves, challenging tradition and finding new ways of redefining sexy.” In line with the brand’s inclusive mission, the Signature Collection also features pieces for men, including boxer briefs and a sleep tank.

Regular pricing for the Savage x Fenty Signature Collection ranges from $29.95 to $59.95, but subscribers to the brand’s Xtra VIP Membership program can order undies for as little as $6.

Tap here to browse the entire lingerie lineup.