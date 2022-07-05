Rihanna Dethrones Kim Kardashian As America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

“I never thought I’d make this much money, so a number is not going to stop me from working,” Rihanna said of her $1.4 billion fortune.

(Getty Images)

Rihanna has set a high bar in her debut year on the Forbes World’s Billionaires list.

At 34, the nine-time Grammy winner and beauty brand proprietor has been named as the the youngest self-made billionaire in the U.S. with a net worth of $1.4 billion. She takes the title from 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion. Both also appear on Forbes’ list of Twitter’s most-followed billionaires, which Rihanna leads.

Photo: Getty Images

As Forbes notes, Rihanna’s immense fortune was made in music career and her entrepreneurial endeavors. Her biggest brand is Fenty Beauty, which is co-owned by French luxury retailer LVMH and generated $550 million in 2020. She also has a 30 percent stake in Savage x Fenty lingerie, which had a $1 billion valuation in 2021.

Being Barbados’ first billionaire apparently hasn’t gone to Rihanna’s head, though.

The “Umbrella” singer, who recently welcomed her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, continues to work hard with the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), a philanthropy fund she started in 2012 to “support and fund groundbreaking education and climate resilience initiatives,” its website reads. The CLF has since been named one of the world’s most innovative not-for-profit companies by Fast Company, according the New York Post.

And massive amounts of cash won’t keep Rihanna from “work, work, work”-ing, either.

“I never thought I’d make this much money,” she told the New York Times in 2019. “So a number is not going to stop me from working.”