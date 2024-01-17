Rihanna Smolders In Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

Rihanna is heating up the latest campaign for her lingerie brand.

(Savage x Fenty)

Valentine’s Day just got a little bit hotter, thanks to Rihanna’s latest Savage x Fenty campaign timed to everyone’s favorite romantic holiday.

(Savage x Fenty)

The new “Savage Confessions” campaign sees pop superstar, billionaire entrepreneur and Maxim Hot 100 bombshell modeling vivid pink lingerie from her game-changing brand.

Rihanna has already said she’s “redefining sexy” with Savage x Fenty, and this latest photo shoot backs up that notion quite handily.

Rihanna also appears in an Instagram video hyping up the campaign and getting up close and personal.

Her Savage x Fenty line has helped catapult Rihanna onto Forbes’ list of the 15 richest female celebrities, with a net worth of more than $1.4 billion.

Accordingly, her Fenty Beauty line has gone a long way towards increasing that figure, and it’s not all that hard to see why, as the Super Bowl entertainer and icon is the face of the brand.

(Savage x Fenty)

Available now in stores and online, the latest Savage x Fenty collection includes See Thru U and Ruffle Luv lingerie collections, plus a Luv Language collection with satin boxers, sleepwear and more.

(Savage x Fenty)

Rihanna is memorably shown wearing the See Thru U line, with select pieces from that line available via a 2-for-$29 deal.