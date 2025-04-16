Rihanna Spices Up Savage X Fenty Bridal Collection

Here comes the bride.

(Savage x Fenty)

Rihanna is shining like a diamond wedding ring in the latest bridal-themed range for her billion-dollar lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. Designed “for the big day and beyond,” the intimates lineup is comprised of three sub-collections.

“At First Sight” features eye-popping lingerie silhouettes with signature Savage X details. According to the Savage x Fenty website’s sales tracker, this collection’s bustier and thong are already selling by the dozen, which might have something to do with the “Diamonds” singer’s eye-popping modeling of the garments in the wedding day-themed campaign imagery seen here.”Take a Vow” takes a more classic approach with “vintage details and extra-special embroidery.” The “Satin Ever After” line keeps things comfy with white satin robes, PJ sets and slippers for him and her.

(Savage x Fenty)

Since Rihanna co-founded Savage x Fenty as an online-only brand in 2018, the brand has continued to champion inclusivity and body positivity—Rihanna previously said that the goal has always been to “redefine sexy” and challenge the status quo. The brand has since achieved a $1 billion valuation by 2021, which helped RiRi dethrone Kim Kardashian as America’s youngest self-made billionaire—and the first Barbadian billionaire—in 2022. Shop the Savage x Fenty Bridal Collection here.