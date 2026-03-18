Rosalía Launches Massive ‘Lux’ World Tour With Sold-Out French Concert

The launch of the global trek comes on the heels of Rosalía’s acclaimed “Berghain” performance with Bjork at the Brit Awards.

Rosalía performs on stage at the LDLC Arena on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Rosalía launched her highly anticipated Lux Tour 2026 on March 16, serving up a 25-song set to a sold-out crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The performance marks the start of the Grammy-winning Spanish singer’s most ambitious headlining trek to date, supporting her latest studio album, Lux.

Rosalía performs on stage at the LDLC Arena on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The opening night show featured a career-spanning setlist that integrated the avant-garde pop and classical influences of the new record alongside her biggest global hits. The launch comes just weeks after the sometime Calvin Klein model won International Artist of the Year at the 2026 Brit Awards. Her appearance at that ceremony notably featured a collaboration with Björk for the song “Berghain” that quickly went viral, racking up more than ten million views on YouTube alone.

Lux is Rosalía’s most successful release thus far, topping the Spotify Global Top Albums Chart and securing the highest streaming debut for a female Spanish-language artist in the history of the platform. The 57-date arena tour is scheduled to visit 17 countries over the next six months. Following the Lyon opener, the tour moves to Paris for a two-night stand and includes extensive stops throughout Europe, North America, and Latin America, visiting major cities such as London, New York, and Mexico City before concluding September 3 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rosalía performs on stage at the LDLC Arena on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation)

While many dates are sold out, limited tickets are still available through Rosalía’s official website. Check out the dates below.

Rosalía: LUX 2026 Tour Dates

Europe

March 16: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Lyon, France – LDLC Arena March 18: Paris, France – Accor Arena

Paris, France – Accor Arena March 20: Paris, France – Accor Arena

Paris, France – Accor Arena March 22: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion March 25: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum March 30: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena April 01: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena April 03: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena April 04: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena

Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena April 08: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena April 09: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena

Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena April 13: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi April 15: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi April 17: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi April 18: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi April 22: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome April 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome April 27: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome

Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome April 29: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena May 01: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena May 05: London, United Kingdom – The O2

London, United Kingdom – The O2 May 06: London, United Kingdom – The O2

North America

June 04: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Miami, FL – Kaseya Center June 06: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Miami, FL – Kaseya Center June 08: Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Orlando, FL – Kia Center June 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Boston, MA – TD Garden June 13: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena June 16: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden June 17: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY – Madison Square Garden June 20: Chicago, IL – United Center

Chicago, IL – United Center June 23: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Houston, TX – Toyota Center June 27: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena June 29: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum July 01: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum July 03: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena July 06: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Latin America & Caribbean