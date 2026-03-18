Rosalía Launches Massive ‘Lux’ World Tour With Sold-Out French Concert
The launch of the global trek comes on the heels of Rosalía’s acclaimed “Berghain” performance with Bjork at the Brit Awards.
Rosalía launched her highly anticipated Lux Tour 2026 on March 16, serving up a 25-song set to a sold-out crowd at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The performance marks the start of the Grammy-winning Spanish singer’s most ambitious headlining trek to date, supporting her latest studio album, Lux.
The opening night show featured a career-spanning setlist that integrated the avant-garde pop and classical influences of the new record alongside her biggest global hits. The launch comes just weeks after the sometime Calvin Klein model won International Artist of the Year at the 2026 Brit Awards. Her appearance at that ceremony notably featured a collaboration with Björk for the song “Berghain” that quickly went viral, racking up more than ten million views on YouTube alone.
Lux is Rosalía’s most successful release thus far, topping the Spotify Global Top Albums Chart and securing the highest streaming debut for a female Spanish-language artist in the history of the platform. The 57-date arena tour is scheduled to visit 17 countries over the next six months. Following the Lyon opener, the tour moves to Paris for a two-night stand and includes extensive stops throughout Europe, North America, and Latin America, visiting major cities such as London, New York, and Mexico City before concluding September 3 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
While many dates are sold out, limited tickets are still available through Rosalía’s official website. Check out the dates below.
Rosalía: LUX 2026 Tour Dates
Europe
- March 16: Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
- March 18: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- March 20: Paris, France – Accor Arena
- March 22: Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- March 25: Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
- March 30: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
- April 01: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
- April 03: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
- April 04: Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
- April 08: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
- April 09: Lisbon, Portugal – MEO Arena
- April 13: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 15: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 17: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 18: Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
- April 22: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- April 23: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- April 27: Antwerp, Belgium – AFAS Dome
- April 29: Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- May 01: Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
- May 05: London, United Kingdom – The O2
- May 06: London, United Kingdom – The O2
North America
- June 04: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- June 06: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- June 08: Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- June 11: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- June 13: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- June 16: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- June 17: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- June 20: Chicago, IL – United Center
- June 23: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- June 27: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- June 29: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- July 01: Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- July 03: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- July 06: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Latin America & Caribbean
- July 16: Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- July 18: Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena
- July 24: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- July 25: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- July 27: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- July 29: Santiago, Chile – Movistar Arena
- August 01: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- August 02: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- August 04: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- August 06: Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena
- August 10: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Farmasi Arena
- August 11: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Farmasi Arena
- August 15: Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG
- August 16: Guadalajara, Mexico – Arena VFG
- August 19: Monterrey, Mexico – Arena Monterrey
- August 22: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- August 24: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- August 26: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- August 28: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- August 29: Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
- September 03: San Juan, Puerto Rico – Coliseo de Puerto Rico