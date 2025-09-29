Sabrina Carpenter Channels Brigitte Bardot In Sultry ‘Vogue Italia’ Photo Shoot

The “Man’s Best Friend” superstar is channeling ’60s-style glamour in a striking new photo shoot.

(Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter is entering her full bombshell era, gracing the October cover of Vogue Italia with a stunning shoot that blends retro glamour with her signature playful edge. The cover, lensed by legendary fashion photographer Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, shows the “Man’s Best Friend” singer in a sophisticated yet sultry light, featuring a sharp, flipped-out bob and dramatic makeup.

Carpenter’s latest photo shoot captures the 26-year-old at a pivotal moment in her white-hot career, fresh off the chart-topping success of her new album and a recently announced headlining slot at Coachella. The striking black-and-white photos cast Carpenter in a mix of nostalgic looks, including pieces from Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, styled with an air of Brigitte Bardot-like sophistication.

Celebrity commenters praising the shoot on Carpenter’s Instagram page included actress Maude Apatow (“Oh my god”), supermodel Winnie Harlow (“Stunner”) and former Boy Meets World actress and Maxim cover star Danielle Fishel (“Literally took my breath away!! You’re stunning in every way”).

In the shoot’s accompanying interview, Carpenter spoke candidly about her use of wit and irony as both a defense mechanism and a source of creative freedom. She noted that her femininity is not a mask but “an experiment, a shifting character I can write and rewrite every day.” She also reflected on the unique connection with her fanbase, stating, “The most important part of the last 10 years of my life have been the people that have got me to where I am. We really are growing up together.”

Check out highlights from Carpenter’s Vogue Italia shoot in the Instagrams above.