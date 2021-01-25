Salma Hayek Channels Inner ‘Baywatch’ Babe in Red Hot Swimsuit Photo

Salma Hayek never appeared alongside David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson in Baywatch, but her latest thirst trap definitely harks to the sun-soaked soap opera.

The 54-year-old Frida star's skin-tight one-piece drew comparisons by Latino entertainment outlet Hola! to the red lifeguard costumes worn by the cult-classic TV show's female cast members.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hayek didn't make any mention of Baywatch herself, simply captioning her laid-back overwater rest "#sundayvibes." Nearly 500,000 followers, including and former WWE star Nikki Bella, liked the snap.

That post is only a day old, but it's got a long way to go to catch up to her most popular recent post: a pair of meditative bikini photos captioned "We need to keep our cool." That one racked up 2.06 million likes, including one from Yanet Garcia, aka the "world's hottest weather girl."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hayek's only other post of 2021 to hit those kind of numbers is a selfie featuring the Mexican-American actress in a plunging halter-neck and matching bottom. Over 2.1 million smashed the "heart" icon, while one commenter deemed Hayek "the most beautiful woman in the world."

In addition to sizzling pics, Hayek also posted a mention of her upcoming reprisal as the spouse of Samuel L. Jackson's global assassin in a upcoming sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, cheekily titled The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

"Never let anyone tell you you are too old" Hayek captioned a image from the set of herself and co-stars Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas and Jackson. "Get ready for this summer where at 54 I get to pull some of my best stunts ever."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is set to release on August 20, 2021.