Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson Star in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Trailer for 'Bliss'

Choose between living in the "real world" or a fantastical "Bliss world" with Salma Hayek...

Salma Hayek isn't just making internet headlines with her bodacious Instagram bikini photos—the Mexican-born actress stars with Owen Wilson in Bliss, a brain-boggling new Amazon Prime original movie.

Amazon

Watch the trailer above in which a mysterious Hayek plucks Wilson from a supposedly simulated reality to live in a fantastical new dream world, and you must might get some mind-scrambling Matrix vibes. Here, Amazon's official plot synopsis, just in case you can't quite wrap your head around it:

An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong.

Amazon

Bliss starts streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning February 5. Until then, check out the Salma-tastic trailer above.