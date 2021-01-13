Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson Star in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Trailer for 'Bliss'

Choose between living in the "real world" or a fantastical "Bliss world" with Salma Hayek...
Author:
Publish date:

Salma Hayek isn't just making internet headlines with her bodacious Instagram bikini photos—the Mexican-born actress stars with Owen Wilson in Bliss, a brain-boggling new Amazon Prime original movie. 

BLISS TRAILER OWEN WILSON SALMA HAYEK AMAZON

Watch the trailer above in which a mysterious Hayek plucks Wilson from a supposedly simulated reality to live in a fantastical new dream world, and you must might get some mind-scrambling Matrix vibes. Here, Amazon's official plot synopsis, just in case you can't quite wrap your head around it:

An unfulfilled man (Owen Wilson) and a mysterious woman (Salma Hayek) believe they are living in a simulated reality, but when their newfound ‘Bliss’ world begins to bleed into the ‘ugly’ world they must decide what’s real and where they truly belong. 

BLISS_Unit_01061R

Bliss starts streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning February 5. Until then, check out the Salma-tastic trailer above. 

No image description

Porsche Boxster 25 Years Promo 2
Rides

Porsche Celebrates Boxster's 25th Birthday With Anniversary Edition

bitcoin-symbol-GettyImages-493533569-1
News

Investor With Digital Wallet Containing $220 Million in Bitcoin Forgets Password

Oakley MSK3 Promo
Gear

Oakley's New Reusable Tactical Face Mask Won't Fog Your Glasses

BLISS TRAILER OWEN WILSON SALMA HAYEK AMAZON
Entertainment

Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson Star in Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Trailer for 'Bliss'

Space, aliens
News

The CIA Has Released a Massive Trove of UF0 Documents That Are Now Available To the Public

Joy Corrigan Promo
Entertainment

Joy Corrigan On Sex Appeal and Working With Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' Promo
Rides

The 1967 Ford Mustang GT500 'Eleanor' From 'Gone in 60 Seconds' Is for Sale

JBL SA750
Gear

Travel Back in Time With JBL's Retro-Cool Integrated Amplifier

2020 Koenigsegg Regara Promo
Rides

This Outrageous 1,500-HP Hybrid Hypercar Is Hell on Wheels