Salma Hayek Drops First Bikini Photo of 2021

The New Year is already off to a promising start.

Getty Images

Salma Hayek is ringing in the new year the same way she bid farewell to 2020—with a sizzling bikini-clad thirst trap. In the first week of 2021, the 54-year-old star of Marvel's ensemble-casted Eternals dropped a selfie that garnered over 2 million likes in two days. Hayek sported a brown halter-neck top and matching bottoms, a plunging gold necklace and earrings, and tortoise sunglasses.

The Mexican-American actress fittingly captioned the post "Guapaaaaa"—Spanish for "beautiful"—and many of her followers concurred.

"50+ and still breaking hearts, eh?" one Instagram user wrote, per People. "A second joked, "You are seriously one the most beautiful women I've ever seen. I'm not even mad at my husband when he talks about how hot you are."

The post's staggeringly high "like" count proves that not all bikini photos are created equal. The aforementioned end-of-the-year snap, in which Hayek's killer curves were highlighted by a plunging purple number and matching caftan, tapered off at around 1.4 million likes.

"Last days of 2020," the Mexican-American she captioned that post in English and Spanish. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

Last year saw the ageless beauty stun on Instagram as Lady Liberty, in a retro swimsuit photo shoot recreation, and at the Golden Globes.

Let's see what heat Hayek has in store for 2021.