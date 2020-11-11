Salma Hayek Channels Lady Liberty in Patriotic Instagram Photo

"The time has come to liberate ourselves from division."

Getty Images

Salma Hayek dropped a throwback photo of herself dressed as Lady Liberty in celebration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Haris's victory.

The 54-year-old Eternals star appears dons a plunging white dress and a seven-point crown while holding a recreation of the iconic statue's torch in the Instagram image, which reportedly was taken during a 2000 magazine shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"The time has come to liberate ourselves from division," Hayek wrote in the caption alongside tags for Biden and Harris's official Instagram accounts.

Hayek, who is half-Mexican and half-Lebanese, elaborated on her thoughts regarding the U.S. Presidential Election's outcome in screencaps of a recent Instagram story captured by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"4 years ago we heard of a wall separating Mexico from America but what really happened is we built an invisible wall that separated Americans from Americans," she wrote in reference to President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. "Nobody is more qualified to tear it down and make America united again."

While her Statue of Liberty cosplay was posted on a Sunday, Hayek has also kept "throwback Thursday" regularly this year. Her recreation of a 1999 H&M bikini ad (above) made the rounds in September, and the voluptuous Oscar nominee has continued to dig up retro red carpet shots, paparazzi pics and the like weekly.

Check out more of Hayek's eye-catching "TBT" posts below: