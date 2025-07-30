Salma Hayek Channels ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ Snake Dance In Sports Illustrated Bikini Video

“Hottest 58 year old in human history.”

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )

Salma Hayek is in stunning form on the cover of Sports Illustrated Mexico‘s 2025 swimsuit issue, but it’s a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot that’s making the biggest splash on social media. Viewers are treated to nearly 30 full seconds of the white bikini-clad actress and Maxim Hot 100 beauty’s mesmerizing gyrating, belly dancing and hair-flipping, all fittingly set to Bad Bunny’s “Baile Inolvidable,” which translates to “unforgettable dance.”

“My cover of @sportsillustrated.mexico in now out in Mexico with a special edition,” Hayek captioned the video in Spanish in English, along with the hashtag “#VIVAMEXICO.” Per the official SI Mexico Instagram account, Hayek’s cover “goes beyond beauty: it celebrates the strength and pride of being Mexican.”

Several commenters responded with GIFs of Hayek’s memorable “snake dance” from the 1996 movie From Dusk Till Dawn, which features similarly smooth and alluring moves with the addition of an Albino Burmese Python coiled around her neck. Meanwhile, fellow Mexican beauty Yanet Garcia, aka the “world’s hottest weather girl,” called Hayek an inspiration in Spanish, while another declared Hayek the “hottest 58 yr old in human history.” A third said, “Ageless beauty. It’s not about perfection. It’s and energy.”

The new clip and cover come months after Hayek made her debut as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model for the American version of the bikini-baring annual, where she joined by cover classmates Olivia ”Livvy” Dunne, Jordan Chiles and Lauren Chan. Hayek was pleasantly surprised by the honor, as she explained during an appearance on Today in March, per People.

“I remember when I was young and hot, I used to look at this magazine,” said Hayek Pinault. “I wanted to see who was the new gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment. And it never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover because they didn’t look like me. My body’s not necessarily the model type and I never thought that was a possibility,” she added. “And for it to happen when I’m 58? It’s really shocking.” If the reactions to her recent SI Swim spots are any indicator, she’s the only one.