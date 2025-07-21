Saweetie Wants ‘Boffum’ In Sultry New Music Video

The former Maxim cover model’s first solo release of 2025 is a certified summer anthem.

(YouTube/Saweetie)

Saweetie is taking this and that—i.e. “boffum”—in her spirited new summer single. The immediately ear-catching track is currently available to hear on all popular streaming services, but the “Official Visualizer” perhaps does “Boffum” best, as the rapper and former Maxim cover star drips with confidence in a white bikini and (likely faux) fur accoutrements while rapping assertive lyrics.

“Rapper, athlete, I need ‘boffum’/ Don’t you ask me just get ‘boffum’/ How many on me? Like four of ’em/ I keep a secret no tea I don’t know nothing/ Take a shot, peel off in a four-runner/ All my haters f—ked up, need a Gofundme,” she spits on the song produced by J. White, who previously lent his talents to Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix.”

Brandon Almengo Photography: Brandon Almengo Brandon Almengo Brandon Almengo

“Boffum” arrives as the first single from her Hella Pressure EP, which is slated to arrive on August 1 via Warner Records during her four-date run in Australia, as Billboard notes. Pretty Bitch Music, Saweetie’s long-awaited debut album, is also expected to arrive at some point in 2025.

“I want to change the meaning of pretty ’cause there’s this model on social media of how a woman looks,” she previously told Maxim about the body-positive inspiration behind the music. “I grew up in a house of all shapes and sizes of women. Pretty means different things to different cultures, different groups, different backgrounds and different ages.”

“Bitch means Boss, Independent, Tough, Creative and Hyphy,” she explained. “This is going to be a great moment for women. My music is empowering, inspiring, but it’s also fun.” We couldn’t describe “Boffum” better—check out the visualizer video below: