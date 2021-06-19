Scarlett Johansson Criticizes ‘Sexualization’ of Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2'
Scarlett Johansson is questioning the objectification of her Black Widow character, aka Natasha Romanoff, in 2010's Iron Man 2.
In a Collider interview focused on the Johansson-led Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Widow, the actress looked back on her first portrayal of the superhero assassin.
"You look back at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?" the actress told Collider. "Really talked about like she's a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever."
As BBC notes, Black Widow has become a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in seven movies. Johansson reflected on the character's evolution from beginnings as what she characterized as a "piece of ass."
"And Tony [Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr] even refers to her as something like that at one point. What does he say? 'I want some'. Yeah, and at one point calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment. You know what I mean?"
Johansson added that her value in a supporting role was "probably measured against that type of comment" regarding her physical appearance, but, like Black Widow, her own self-worth has grown with time.
"I'm more accepting of myself, I think. All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character," she said.
"Now people, young girls, are getting a much more positive message, but it's been incredible to be a part of that shift and be able to come out the other side and be a part of that old story, but also progress. Evolve. I think it's pretty cool."
Black Widow, which is set before Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is due out on July 9 after being delayed for over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.