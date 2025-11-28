Scarlett Johansson To Star In New ‘Exorcist’ Movie

The power of ScarJo compels you.

(LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson will fight satanic forces in a new Exorcist movie set in the same universe as the original supernatural classic.

Variety reports that the Jurassic World Rebirth actress will star in a “radical new take” on the original, which followed two Catholic priests tasked with exorcising a demon from a 12-year-old girl. The 1973 horror classic was a critical and financial hit, generating $441 million globally and 10 Oscar nominations.

The reboot will be written, directed and produced by Mike Flanagan, who’s perhaps best known for Stephen King movie adaptations Doctor Sleep (2019) and Tom Hiddleston-led The Life of Chuck (2024), but has also proven himself as one of the horror genre’s great auteurs with his acclaimed Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House (2018) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023).

“Scarlett is a brilliant actress whose captivating performances always feel grounded and real, from genre films to summer blockbusters, and I couldn’t be happier to have her join this Exorcist film,” Flanagan said, according to Variety. Filming will take place in New York City, but additional plot details and cast members haven’t been revealed.

In 2021, Universal paid an eye-watering $400 million to secure the rights for a new Exorcist trilogy. The studio’s first attempt at a revitalization, 2023’sThe Exorcist: Believer, failed to justify sequels after generating $137 million at the box office and a lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences.

The franchise has seen multiple other expansions, including 1977’s universally panned Exorcist II, 1990’s cult-classic Exorcist III, and two coolly received prequels released in 2004 and 2005. Perhaps Flanagan’s ScarJo-led revival will finally give new life to the demonic film franchise.