Sean Connery's Pistol From 'Dr. No' Can Now Be Yours

The late 007 icon wielded the pint-sized pistol in the very first James Bond movie.

Julien's Auctions

The trusty German pistol that the late Sean Connery wielded in the very first James Bond movie will soon be up for grabs through Julien's Auctions.

Erroneously referred to as a Walther PPK chambered for .32 ACP in the script, the deactivated sidearm featured in 1962's Dr. No is actually the larger (but still concealable) Walther PP in .380. However, the PPK would go on to be featured in the many of the superspy's outings, most recently in the hands of Daniel Craig's Bond in Spectre, Tactical Life notes.

"In the cinematic debut of the character of James Bond, Connery uses this hero weapon throughout the film and helped to establish and define the character that has been featured in books, films, and other media for the past nearly six decades," said the auction house in a press release.

Julien's Auctions

"The silhouette of 007 holding this gun would go on to become the James Bond franchise's most iconic image and one of the most recognizable pop culture references of all time."

The movie gun, which is expected to go for $200,000, was previously kept at UK-based prop house Bapty until 2006, when it was sold at an archive auction.

Julien's Auctions

Bond's first Walther is one over 500 famous silver screen props that are headed to the block at Julien Auction's "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" sale, including a fighter pilot helmet made for Tom Cruise in Top Gun, a black leather jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2, the hoverboard from Back to the Future: Part II, and the eyepatch donned by John Wayne's Rooster Cogburn in True Grit.

Online bidding begins on Thursday, December 3. Click here to learn more.