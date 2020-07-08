Sega‘s Astro City Mini Is a Retro Arcade Cabinet With 36 Classic Games
Sega is apparently all-in on recreating retro consoles in a paired-down form, as evidenced by the Genesis Mini, the insanely tiny Game Gear Micro handheld, and now the Astro City Mini.
Unlike the Genesis or Game Gear, the original Astro City wasn't a platform designed for at-home use. Instead, it was arguably the most popular offering in Sega's range of "City"cabinets, the Verge reports, noting that the Astro City is still popular in Japanese arcades. Get a look at how it runs via this Japanese commercial:
A total of 36 pre-loaded games will be playable on the built-in joystick and microswitches, with 10 titles already being confirmed by Game Watch:
- Alien Syndrome
- Alien Storm
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
- Columns II
- Dark Edge
- Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
- Virtua Fighter
- Fantasy Zone
- Altered Beast
An HDMI-out, two USB-A ports, and a Micro USB port in the back will allow gamers to put the display on a larger computer monitor or television and play on a home console-style controller with six action buttons and a traditional directional pad.
The Astro City Mini is set to drop in the Japanese market for around $120 in late 2020.