September 7, 2021

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Smashes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Record With $90 Million

The Marvel action movie was the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021.
Author:
Publish date:
shang-chi-legend-ten-rings-marvel 2

Marvel‘s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has set a new Labor Day weekend box office record with a massive $90 million haul across four days.

The action movie crushed the previous record holder Halloween, which made just $30.6 million over Labor Day Weekend in 2007. 

Shang-Chi also raked in $75.5 million from 4,300 domestic locations across across three days, while its international earnings are estimated at $127.6 million so far.

Despite industry concerns that the COVID-19 delta variant would keep movie theater audiences at home, Shang-Chi also notched the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, behind only Marvel's Black Widow with $80 million.

It likewise beat out the debuts of Fast & Furious sequel F9 ($70 million) and A Quiet Place Part II ($48 million), both of which opened earlier in summer at time when COVID-19 levels were lower. The well-reviewed flick also boasts a 98% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

And while Scarlett Johansson is still battling Disney over the company's decision to stream Black Widow on Disney+ while it was still in theaters--boosting subscriptions but diminishing ScarJo's percentage of the lucrative box office take--Shang-Chi will be exclusive to theaters for 45 days before hitting Disney+ Premier Access.

If you didn't get a chance to catch Shang-Chi in theaters over the weekend, check out the trailer above. 

No image description

50-cent-michael-k-williams
News

50 Cent Blasted For Using Actor Michael K. Williams' Death to Promote His Liquor Brand and TV Show

shang-chi-legend-ten-rings-marvel 2
Entertainment

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Smashes Labor Day Weekend Box Office Record With $90 Million

Machine Gun Kelly Megan Fox Promo
Entertainment

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Go Viral After Hinting They Had Sex on Airbnb Table

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers
News

The 25 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers

Abraham Mojica (3)
News

Painter Abraham Mojica is Bullish About Creating Great Art

Charles Barkley at the TNT NBA Awards
Sports

Charles Barkley Slams Anti-Vax Pro Athletes With Blunt Reality Check

Bollinger Special Cuvee 007 Limited Edition Promo
Food & Drink

Bollinger Toasts 'No Time to Die' With Limited Edition Champagne

Fish House Live Miami
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Miami: Top Chefs, Sommeliers and Barkeeps Battle in Sustainable Culinary Faceoff

Petrus Promo
Food & Drink

This Incredibly Fine Wine Spent 400 Days Orbiting the Earth in Space