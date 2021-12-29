‘Spider-Man’ Fans Rip Kim Kardashian for Spoiling ‘No Way Home’ On Instagram

Kardashian left fans fuming after she revealed surprise “No Way Home” cameos to her 274 million IG followers.

Movie fans are putting Kim Kardashian on blast after the mega-influencer posted spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home for her 274 million Instagram followers.

According to the New York Post, Kardashian watched the billion-dollar Marvel blockbuster from her home theater. Near the end, she snapped pics of surprise appearances from former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who appear alongside current star Tom Holland.

She then posted—and quickly deleted—the images from her Instagram Story, enraging many social media users.

“I don’t even fucking follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’ve never hated someone so much.”

“I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole f–king spoiler on her ig,” another person tweeted.

I don’t even fucking follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man. I’ve never hated someone so much — Haven Araya (@serenearaya) December 28, 2021

“I’m so livid right now!! Absolutely enraged!” a third raged.

Others were angry that Kardashian got a private viewing of the movie before it hit streaming services.

“I thought the SpiderMan ending would get ruined from ALOT of places on social media for me, but never in @KimKardashian’s insta stories,” another tweeted. “Nothing says privilege like getting a movie in your own private theatre and spoiling it for those of us who are trying to stay home and safe!”

The Post adds that this was at least Kardashian’s second time seeing No Way Home, after watching it with new boyfriend Pete Davidson at a Staten Island theater.

The movie became the first of the COVID-19 pandemic to break $1 billion at the box office, a financial feat it achieved in just 12 days.