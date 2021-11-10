‘Squid Game’ Creator Confirms Season 2 Is Happening

Leaked internal documents indicate that Netflix will earn nearly $900 million from the hugely popular South Korean series.

(Netflix)

After putting up record numbers for a Netflix series launch, Squid Game will officially return for a second season.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director and writer behind the hugely popular South Korean horror show, confirmed the news to the Associated Press at a Los Angeles event celebrating Squid Game season 1.

COMEBACK SQUID: Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director, creator, writer of #SquidGame says the show will be back with more Gi-hun adventures. pic.twitter.com/uqC1DIdZqy — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) November 9, 2021

“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!,” Hwang said per Polygon.

“But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

Dong-hyuk didn’t have many details to share. But he did reveal the return of Seong Gi-hun, the protagonist who pissed off LeBron James by continuing in the life-or-death competition instead of returning home to his daughter at the conclusion of season 1. The plot follows indebted citizens who play lethal variations of children’s games for a $38.5 million grand prize

“I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back,” Hwang said while standing beside Lee Jung-jae, who portrays Gi-hun. “He will do something for the world.”

Squid Game occupied No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 most popular titles list for weeks, setting the record for the most successful series launch at 111 million viewers. Citing Nielsen data, Variety reports that it’s gone on to rack up 3 billion minutes watched.

Leaked internal documents acquired by Bloomberg also indicate that Netflix is projected to earn $891 million in value off the South Korean survival drama’s success.