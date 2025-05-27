Sydney Sweeney On How Her ‘Euphoria’ Character Will Be ‘Crazier’ Than Ever In Season 3

“This season is unhinged.”

(HBO)

Sydney Sweeney says Euphoria fans can expect a “crazier” version of her character, Cassie Howard, when the edgy HBO hit begins dropping Season 3 episodes in 2026.

In a new interview with Empire, Sweeney detailed how much her signature TV character means to her. “I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear,” Sweeney said. “She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She’s flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well. It’s much fun to play a character that is as crazy as she is.”

Sweeney also shared how she collaborates with Euphoria showrunner Sam Levinson to kick the crazy up a notch. “Sam is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I’ll read something, then I’ll call him, and I’m like, ‘Let’s go crazier,'” she told Empire. “And he’s like, ‘I’m all in.’ And this season is unhinged.”

Euphoria‘s long-anticipated third season will feature a five-year time jump, moving the characters beyond their high school years, per Hypebeast, which notes that the narrative leap “aims to explore new struggles and adult dilemmas.” Filming for Euphoria Season 3 began earlier this year, and is expected to premiere sometime in 2026. The in-demand Maxim Hot 100 bombshell is also attached to a pair of upcoming video game-inspired film projects—Michael Bay’s Outrun and Jon M. Chu’s Split Fiction—as well as a biopic of boxer Christy Martin.