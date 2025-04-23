Sydney Sweeney Joins Michael Bay Movie Based On Retro Sega Video Game ‘Outrun’

The Maxim Hot 100 beauty has a major role in an adaptation of Sega’s “Outrun” from the “Transformers” director.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney is leveling up in the movie-making world to collaborate with blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay on a new film based on an iconic 1980s racing video game. Deadline, which broke the news, reports that Universal is “developing a feature adaptation of Sega’s iconic arcade video game Outrun, with Michael Bay attached to direct and Sydney Sweeney aboard to produce.” However, Hypebeast suggests that Sweeney is slated to “star” in Outrun as well. Regardless of her role in the project, it will be produced under Bay and partner Brad Fuller’s Platinum Dunes banner, while Jayson Rothwell will write the script.

The 1986 Sega arcade hit on which the movie is based seems perfect for a silver-screen adaptation, especially considering the success of HBO’s The Last of US and A Minecraft Movie’s $700 million global box office performance. In Outrun, the player takes the wheel of a red sports car with your passenger, embarking on a thrilling, non-linear road trip through scenic locales on a high-speed cruise, traffic-dodging cruise against the clock. It broke ground with “Super Scaler” 3D graphics and a selectable synthwave soundtrack. For the upcoming movie adaptation, Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog 1-3, Knuckles, Golden Axe) will also produce for Sega and Shuji Utsumi (president/COO of Sega Corp.) will oversee.

While Sweeney’s role in Outrun may be uncertain, you can be sure she’ll continue to bring the heat on Instagram. In a recent tennis-themed post linked here, for instance, The Housemaid star rocks a short yellow tennis skirt, a matching top, leg warmers and white sneakers across a four-photo gallery that’s garnering all kinds of reactions. Responding to the Maxim Hot 100 beauty’s “let’s play ball” caption, the official Adidas account left the top comment, “your court or ours?” Twitch stream Paladin Amber chimed in, “Sydney please my boyfriend is on the app,” while Molly Dickson—Sweeney’s longtime stylist who’s been known to drop BTS clips of the star’s most alluring looks—simply responded, “Babe!!!!”

