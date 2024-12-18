Sydney Sweeney Shares Thirst Trap Photos After Clapping Back At Body Shamers

Sweeney went bra-less in daring Instagram photos snapped on a NYC rooftop.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney doesn’t need a bra when she’s got a handbag. The Maxim Hot 100 beauty put the internet in jeopardy of breakage when she dropped her raciest Instagram post in months, just days after she put cowardly Instagram body-shamers on blast. Posing on a rainy New York City balcony with an open jacket, Sweeney struck several alluring poses, including one featuring her Miu Miu bag as a stand-in for a brassiere. A playful caption simply read, “rain rain go away.”

As People points out, the jaw-dropping carousel comes just days after Sweeney called out several trolls who swarmed the comments section of a Daily Mail article containing paparazzi photos of a bikini-clad tanning session. An Instagram Reel posted by Sweeney begins with several screenshots showing vapid, vitriolic critiques of her figure before transitioning to a tire-flipping, jab-throwing training montage that could put Rocky Balboa to shame.

The in-demand actress isn’t just fitness boxing for fun. As she revealed on IG in October, Sweeney is training to depict former boxing champion Christy Martin, the first woman to be inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Well, the cat’s out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little BTS from my film I’m working on right now,” Sweeney wrote. “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman—a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.” A release date for the untitled biopic hasn’t been announced, but Deadline reports that filming began in September.