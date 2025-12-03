Sydney Sweeney Stuns In Glamorous Dress At ‘The Housemaid’ Screening

In the Paul Feig-directed thriller out December 19, Sweeney’s character is thrust into a “sexy, seductive game of secrets and power.”

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney was every bit as scintillating as the fashionable period she channeled on the red carpet of The Housemaid’s New York City screening. The Euphoria star donned a plunging silk dress by Miu Miu that was straight out of the Hollywood’s Golden Age, featuring crystals, a train, a bow at the waist and, a feathery stole worn around the star’s arms.

Sweeney was evidently fully aware of the reaction the elegant look would elicit, as she posted a boomerang of her appearance on Instagram that was naturally met with universal approval from her 25.5 million followers.

The upcoming movie, an adaptation of Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, features Sweeney as Millie, a young woman with a criminal past who takes what becomes a nightmarish job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family. According to the movie’s website, the dream gig spirals “into a sexy, seductive game of secrets and power—with shocking twists that keep you guessing to the end.”

The Housemaid marks something of a stylistic departure for director Paul Feig, who’s perhaps best known for helming a string of hit comedies starring actress Melissa McCarthy, including 2011’s Bridesmaids, 2013’s The Heat, 2015’s Spy, and 2016’s Ghostbusters. For Sweeney, it’s the last of several movies she led in 2025, including Apple TV+’s Echo Valley, Americana, Edin, and Christy, which recently bombed at the box office, in which Sweeney dialed down her sex appeal to play pioneering female boxer Christy Martin.

Aside from Echo Valley‘s critical praise, none of the films fared particularly well. The Housemaid, which co-stars Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!) as Nina Winchester and Brandon Sklenar (Vide, 1923, Emily the Criminal) as Andrew Winchester, has yet to see any major reviews ahead of its theatrical opening on December 19. Check out the latest trailer below.