Sylvester Stallone Reveals Who Would Win A Rocky Vs. Rambo Fight

Who ya got?

(Left: Lionsgate, Right: MGM)

Rocky Balboa and John Rambo are larger-than-life badasses portrayed by Sylvester Stallone his prime, so it’s only natural to wonder who would win in a fight.

Even Sly himself entertained the idea in a recent Instagram post. The 75-year-old action star—who recently revealed he almost died while filming Rocky IV—weighed in on the result of fantastical, franchise-crossing brawl between his working-class knockout artist and bloodthirsty spec-ops operator.

“Even I would pay to see this one,” Stallone wrote. “If it’s two men meeting in the street and going at each other with no rules I believe the outcome would be…if the fighters wore to remain upright Rocky would prevail. His body punches and Right Hooks Would eventually beat Rambo.”

But if Rambo could perform a takedown, Stallone sees a different outcome.

“If the fight goes to the ground , Rambo will prevail In a bloody brutal fight to the end.”

Stallone ultimately kept the question open-ended, with the result depending on whether Rocky could stun Rambo with punches in the encounter’s first moments.

“I believe that upon initial contact, since they will not be in the rain but fighting outside, basically a street fight, Rocky will land the first five or six blows.”

“If that does not incapacitate Rambo, which I don’t think he will unless he’s caught clean, Rambo’s skill set will definitely be in full display, Which means incredibly vicious assaults on the eyes, the throat, every vulnerable part of the body eventually leading to being pulled to the ground and most likely mauled.”

Regardless of result, Stallone concludes that “neither man will ever be the same.”