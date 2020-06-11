Instagram Model Tammy Hembrow Says Her TikTok Dance Videos Keep Getting Deleted

"I started wearing a bra in all of my videos and they still delete them."

Getty Images

Australian Instagram model Tammy Hembrow is accusing TikTok of deleting her racy dance videos, and she's not happy about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The 26-year-old beauty, who has 11.3 million Instagram followers and 200,000 TikTok followers, claims that the popular video sharing platform is removing her dance clips on an episode of her family podcast, Hanging With the Hembrows.

"Can Tik-Tok stop deleting my videos?" Tammy told sisters Amy and Emilee, per the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hembrow's Instagram feed is brimming with lingerie- and bikini-clad snaps, selfies and videos, along with the occasional topless photo. Her TikTok posts, however, appear to be tame by comparison.

"I started wearing a bra in all of my videos and they still delete them. I'm like what is it? I'm like why?"

TikTok's official community guidelines state the following:

"We do not allow sexually explicit or gratifying content on TikTok, including animated content of this nature. We do allow exceptions around nudity and sexually explicit content for educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic purposes."

"Content that shows human genitalia, female nipples, or buttocks" is also banned. If Hembrow has uploaded TikToks that are similar to the backside-baring 'grams, those could be in violation of the above guidelines.

It seems that Hembrow's fans should expect to see family-friendly content on TikTok and more revealing imagery on Instagram. See choice selections from the latter category below: