September 28, 2021

Teyana Taylor Quits Music Career, Announces Farewell Tour

The 2021 Maxim Hot 100 cover star and fashion entrepreneur is retiring from music to focus on other interests.
Author:
Publish date:
Teyana Taylor Split

Teyana Taylor, who topped Maxim's annual Hot 100 list in June, says she's calling it quits on her music career after releasing three albums.

The singer/dancer/entrepreneur announced her farewell shows on Instagram.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote, while announcing her farewell shows, titled “The Last Rose Petal.” “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

The 30-year-old Harlem native kicks off her final 12-city tour on Nov. 7 in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Detroit and New York City. Her final performance will be in Atlanta on Nov. 30.

“Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage” Taylor added. “One last time.”

Last year, Taylor revealed her plans to retire from music on Instagram Live  after complaining about a lack of promotion from her record label, G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, per the New York Daily News. 

“I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids,” she said. “Until I’m free, until I can get [my label] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

She later clarified that the announcement was a “warning” to music executives, saying “I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”

Teyana Taylor July-August Promo 1
7
Gallery
7 Images

The “Rose in Harlem” singer, who currently stars on the E! reality show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman" with NBA star husband Iman Shumpert, will now reportedly focus on her role as Creative Director of the fashion company PrettyLittleThing.

Celebrate Teyana's 2021 Hot 100 photos in the slideshow above. 

No image description

Screen Shot 2021-09-27 at 8.59.16 AM
News

'The Conjuring' House Is Selling For $1.2 Million

9 hours ago
american-gladiators-crop-GettyImages-243052
Entertainment

An 'American Gladiators' Reboot Is Coming—And This Time It Will Feature WWE Stars

10 hours ago
Bell and Ross BR 05 Skeleton Gold (3)
Style

Bell & Ross' New Skeleton Watch Is Made With 155 Grams of Glorious Gold

11 hours ago
Nina Agdal promo
News

Supermodel Nina Agdal Shares 'Naked' Mirror Selfie

11 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens Justin Tucker Promo
Sports

Watch Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Break NFL Record With Game-Winning Field Goal

12 hours ago
2021-03-11-AcidLeague-Proxies-Pour-Shots-Alsace
Food & Drink

The Best White Wines for Cool Fall Days

13 hours ago
Teyana Taylor Split
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Quits Music Career, Announces Farewell Tour

15 hours ago
volkanovski-v-ortega-promo-GettyImages-1342580832
Sports

Alexander Volkanovski Dominates, Nick Diaz Comes Up Short At UFC 266

Sep 26, 2021
Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes.
Entertainment

Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

Sep 26, 2021