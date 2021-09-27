Teyana Taylor Quits Music Career, Announces Farewell Tour

The 2021 Maxim Hot 100 cover star and fashion entrepreneur is retiring from music to focus on other interests.

Gilles Bensimon

Teyana Taylor, who topped Maxim's annual Hot 100 list in June, says she's calling it quits on her music career after releasing three albums.

The singer/dancer/entrepreneur announced her farewell shows on Instagram.

“How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote, while announcing her farewell shows, titled “The Last Rose Petal.” “However for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer.”

The 30-year-old Harlem native kicks off her final 12-city tour on Nov. 7 in San Francisco, with stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Detroit and New York City. Her final performance will be in Atlanta on Nov. 30.

“Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage” Taylor added. “One last time.”

Last year, Taylor revealed her plans to retire from music on Instagram Live after complaining about a lack of promotion from her record label, G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, per the New York Daily News.

“I gotta do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids, so I can stay alive for my kids,” she said. “Until I’m free, until I can get [my label] to release me, yes I want to retire. I don’t want to do this anymore.”

She later clarified that the announcement was a “warning” to music executives, saying “I constantly feel alone, I’m constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push.”

The “Rose in Harlem” singer, who currently stars on the E! reality show “We Got Love Teyana & Iman" with NBA star husband Iman Shumpert, will now reportedly focus on her role as Creative Director of the fashion company PrettyLittleThing.

Celebrate Teyana's 2021 Hot 100 photos in the slideshow above.