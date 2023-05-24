The Biggest Games Of PlayStation’s 2023 Showcase

Sony took to YouTube and Twitch to announce their upcoming lineup in the 2023 PlayStation Showcase full of games for PS5, PS VR2.

Credit: Konami/Capcom/Bungie

The future of the PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 is here. Sony’s team just outlined all the major games coming to their console over the next year and beyond with trailers, launch dates and a large helping of hype. Here are the biggest games announced in PlayStation’s 2023 showcase.

Marathon

From the creators of Halo and Destiny comes Marathon. A super-stylized PvP reboot of Bungie’s original game for Mac, take on the role of the cybernetic Runner, solo or in teams of three, in a world full of mystery, artifacts and, according to Bungie, a ton of loot. Launch Date: TBA

Alan Wake 2

A hotly anticipated sequel that’s sure to elicit delight and frights from gamers across the globe, Alan Wake’s story-heavy gameplay is making a return with a whole lot of horror in tow. Launch Date: October 17th, 2023

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Snake’s origin story is getting retold with unprecedented new graphics and the iconic gameplay that is a hallmark of the Metal Gear series. More Snake? Yes, please!

Final Fantasy XVI

Thankfully the wait won’t be too long for the next installment of Final Fantasy. The return of the legendary action RPG promises to be better than ever as our heroes newest adventure promises salvation and surprises. Launch Date: June 22nd, 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Taking on the role of Basim, a thief fleeing Baghdad, the latest Assassin’s Creed looks very much like a return to form for the series, harkening back to Altair’s Middle-Eastern adventure in the original Assassin’s Creed. With better graphics and improved combat, long-time fans should find this one something of a homecoming. Launch Date: October 12th, 2023.

Street Fighter VI

When it comes to fighting games, Street Fighter has always been a gold standard and it’s welcoming a new generation to the melee with Street Fighter VI. It seems Capcom has added in some extra style to the graphics and some humor to the (inevitably shallow) storyline but for a game that’s focused on the fight, those are upgrades for sure. Launch Date: June 2nd, 2023.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Help Wanted 2

Sure to be a mindfuck in the amazing fidelity of the PS VR2, the latest game in this bizarre and beloved series is destined to be packed with chills and thrills. IYKYK. Launch Date: Q4 2023.

Arizona Sunshine 2

Twisted humor and gratuitous violence are perfect bedfellows for this immersive PS VR2 title. What better way to make a zombie-killing sequel pop? Add a zombie-friend, of course. Launch Date: Holiday 2023.

Sword of the Sea

If the moody, far-travelling world of Journey was a masterpiece (spoiler; it was) then adding a surfboard hoversword to the gameplay and peppering the landscape with half-pipes is sure to make Sword of the Sea even better. Expect a peaceful yet exhilarating, fun and trippy experience to be waiting here when this gorgeous game hits PS5s. Launch Date: TBA

Spider-Man 2

Symbiote suit. Multiple playable characters. New villains. Queens (the NYC one, not actual royalty.) Spider-Man 2 is FINALLY surfacing and the extended peek at the gameplay looks like more perfection for the web-head. Launch Date: Fall 2023.