‘The White Lotus’ Season 4: New Details Emerge As HBO Series Heads To France

Sources close to the production say scouting for Season 4 has focused on two famed regions in France.

(Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus Season 3 (Fabio Lovino/HBO)

The next group of wealthy, dysfunctional luxury resort guests is officially headed to France. HBO has confirmed that pre-production for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning anthology series The White Lotus has commenced, with casting now in the preliminary stages and a swanky French hotel setting locked in for the upcoming installment.

(Sydney Sweeney and Fred Hechinger in The White Lotus Season 1 (HBO)

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and its streaming platform Max, addressed the status of the highly anticipated fourth season during a recent press presentation regarding the network’s 2026 slate. While specific details on the plot remain under wraps, Bloys confirmed that series creator Mike White is currently writing the scripts and has begun the search for the next ensemble cast.

“Mike is writing, and he’s just starting the casting process,” Bloys said during the presentation, per Collider. “It’s very, very early so I don’t have any names or anything like that, but he’s just starting.”

(The White Lotus/Courtesy of HB0)

The confirmation of France as the filming location aligns with months of speculation that the show would head to a European backdrop following its third season in Thailand, which aired earlier this year. While that season explored death and spirituality in Southeast Asia, the move to France suggests a possible return to the cheeky cultural clashes seen in the show’s sophomore season in Sicily.

Sources close to the production indicated that scouting has focused on two primary regions: Paris and the French Riviera. This dual focus hints that the fourth season may split its time between the urban luxury of the capital and the coastal opulence of the south, offering a different visual texture than the singular resort settings of previous years.

(Walton Goggins in The White Lotus/Courtesy of HB0)

Unlike the first three seasons, which were filmed at stunning Four Seasons properties in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively, the production will reportedly not be utilizing the famed luxury hotel chain for the French installment. The production team is instead scouting historic properties, including the Ritz Paris and Hotel Lutetia, though no contracts have been officially signed.

Bloys noted that given the current status of the writing and casting, filming is projected to begin in the spring of 2026. This timeline places the likely premiere date in late 2026 or early 2027, maintaining the production gap that has become standard for the complex international shoots required by the series.

Showrunner White has previously hinted at his desire to evolve the show’s visual language. Following the season three finale, White noted he wanted to move away from the “crashing waves against rocks vernacular” that defined the island settings of the first three installments. A shift to a continental European setting, potentially mixing urban and coastal environments, appears to fulfill that planned creative pivot.

Since its debut in 2021, The White Lotus has become a critical and commercial juggernaut for HBO, known for revitalizing the careers of its cast members and generating significant tourism interest in its filming locations, along with elevating the careers of stars like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, and Sydney Sweeney.

Casting announcements are expected to roll out over the coming months as production gears up for the 2026 shoot.