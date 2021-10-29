‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Official Trailer: Henry Cavill’s Netflix Fantasy Series Gets Even More Epic

Check out the full length-trailer for “The Witcher” Season 2.

Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for season two of the streamer’s hit fantasy series, The Witcher.

Based on the popular game series and Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, the next chapter of Geralt of Rivia’s quest sees even more monsters lying in wait for Henry Cavill’s beast-battling Witcher in the first full-length trailer for season two.

Cavill obviously returns as Geralt, alongside Freya Allan as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer as well as new cast members like Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju.

(Netflix)

Netflix’s Season 2 synopsis reads:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Check out the trailer for The Witcher Season 2 above. The new season premieres December 17 on Netflix.