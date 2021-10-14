These Are the Top 100 Nintendo 64 Games of All Time, According to 250,000 Players

The Nintendo 64 recently turned 25, having debuted in North America on September 29, 1996. To celebrate the iconic cartridge console’s quarter-century anniversary, Uproxx undertook the daunting task of using pure data—NOT editorial opinion—to pick the the top 100 Nintendo 64 video games of all time.

Uproxx writer Derrick Rossignol conceived a clever “data-driven, crowd-sourced” methodology to create the retro game ranking.

He first compiled a list of of 100 games’ cumulative scores from user-driven databases Emuparadise, Grouvee, IGDB, and HowLongToBeat, then calculated an average rating based on those four cumulative scores.

Rossignol then went a step further and calculated a “Final Score” using a weighted formula to account for the number of user reviews each game received. This prevented a cumulative score based on five user ratings from holding the same statistical significance as a game with 1,000 user ratings, for example.

In total, more than 250,000 player reviews were taken into account. Before getting to the list, here are Rossignol’s thoughts on a few top-10 titles and what makes them stand out among the 720 total N64 games sold in North America.

On GoldenEye 007:

“In so many ways, GoldenEye paved the way for first-person shooters, making it an origin of the species for today’s FPS-dominated gaming market. Not to mention, the game’s multiplayer mode was essentially the first of its kind, and we all know how big a role multiplayer elements have in modern shooters.”

On Mario Kart 64:

“Aside from laying the foundation for the rest of the uber-successful post-2D Mario Kart games, Mario Kart 64 offers rock-solid gameplay that can be as basic or complex as you want to make it, as the competitive speedrunning scene has proven. If you turn on the TV and hear the “welcome to Mario Kart!” title screen in a roomful of friends, excitement and fun will abound, whether or not they consider themselves “gamers.”

On The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time:

“[Ocarina of Time] wasn’t just great for its time, as it continues to resonate years later: As mentioned in the intro, it’s the highest-rated N64 game on Metacritic, but it’s also the top 3DS game on the site thanks to its 2011 port. Unsurprisingly, many reputable publications have deemed Ocarina Of Time the best video game ever, N64 or not.”

See Rossignol’s full Uproxx list of the top 100 Nintendo 64 games below:

100. Command & Conquer

99. San Francisco Rush 2049

98. Turok 3: Shadow Of Oblivion

97. Clay Fighter 63 1/3

96. Shadow Man

95. Rush 2: Extreme Racing USA

94. BattleTanx: Global Assault

93. Quest 64

92. Hybrid Heaven

91. FIFA 99

90. Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear To The Rescue

89. Quake 64

88. Snowboard Kids 2

87. Glover

86. Castlevania

85. Spider-Man

84. South Park

83. F-1 World Grand Prix

82. Goemon’s Great Adventure

81. Cruis’n World

80. Worms Armageddon

79. Vigilante 8

78. Beetle Adventure Racing!

77. Chameleon Twist

76. Rampage 2: Universal Tour

75. Excitebike 64

74. Ogre Battle 64: Person Of Lordly Caliber

73. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

72. Fighting Force 64

71. Killer Instinct Gold

70. WWF WrestleMania 2000

69. Mortal Kombat Trilogy

68. Donald Duck: Goin’ Quackers

67. Army Men: Sarge’s Heroes

66. Extreme-G

65. Mission: Impossible

64. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3

63. Turok: Dinosaur Hunter

62. Cruis’n USA

61. Turok 2: Seeds Of Evil

60. WCW Vs. nWo: World Tour

59. Mischief Makers

58. 007: The World Is Not Enough

57. Space Station Silicon Valley

56. International Superstar Soccer 64

55. WCW/nWo Revenge

54. Mystical Ninja Starring Goemon

53. San Francisco Rush: Extreme Racing

52. Hydro Thunder

51. Snowboard Kids

50. Harvest Moon 64

49. Resident Evil 2

48. Mortal Kombat 4

47. Pilotwings 64

46. Bomberman Hero

45. World Cup 98

44. Rampage World Tour

43. Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire

42. Jet Force Gemini

41. StarCraft

40. Rayman 2: The Great Escape

39. Bomberman 64

38. Gauntlet Legends

37. Doom 64

36. Mario Golf

35. Blast Corps

34. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

33. Pokémon Puzzle League

32. 1080° Snowboarding

31. Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

30. F-Zero X

29. Mario Party 3

28. WWF No Mercy

27. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

26. Yoshi’s Story

25. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

24. Wave Race 64

23. Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

22. Mario Tennis

21. Mario Party 2

20. Perfect Dark

19. Mario Party

18. Duke Nukem 64

17. Diddy Kong Racing

16. Banjo-Tooie

15. Pokémon Stadium 2

14. Donkey Kong 64

13. Pokémon Stadium

12. Conker’s Bad Fur Day

11. Superman

10. Pokémon Snap

9. Star Fox 64

8. Paper Mario

7. Banjo-Kazooie

6. GoldenEye 007

5. The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

4. Super Smash Bros.

3. Mario Kart 64

2. Super Mario 64

1. The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time