Timothée Chalamet Wants To Dominate The Ping-Pong World In Second ‘Marty Supreme’ Trailer

“If I believe in myself, the money will follow.”

(A24)

Timothée Chalamet is on a quest for respect against insurmountable odds in the latest trailer for A24’s upcoming sports drama, Marty Supreme. Unlike the initial triumphant teaser, the new full-length trailer emphasizes the grueling struggle facing Chalamet’s character, Marty Mauser, a young table tennis hustler loosely based on the eccentric Marty Reisman, the real-life 1958 and 1960 U.S. Men’s singles champion.

The genre-bending film co-stars Gwyneth Paltrow in a rare return to the big screen following her appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Paltrow portrays actress Kay Stone, who opens the trailer questioning the viability of Marty’s dream. “Let me ask you something: do you make money at this little table tennis thing?” she asks. “Not yet,” Marty replies, adding, “If I believe in myself, the money will follow.”

(A24)

The clip shows Marty hustling ping-pong players in basement games for cash to the strains of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears as his dogged will to win eventually secures him higher-stakes competitions and table-tennis glory.

Marty Supreme, which is reportedly A24’s most expensive film to date, hits theaters this Christmas. It’s directed by Josh Safdie, who co-wrote the script with Ronald Bronstein, his collaborator on the critically acclaimed, Adam Sandler-led A24 crime thriller, Uncut Gems. Rounding out the oddball ensemble cast are Shark Tank businessman Kevin O’Leary, musician Tyler, the Creator, indie film director Abel Ferrara, and The Nanny actress Fran Drescher. Watch the new trailer below.