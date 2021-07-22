'Dune' New Trailer: Timothee Chalamet Sees Zendaya In His Dreams

"There's something awakening in my mind," says Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides at one point in this new trailer for Dune, and it's clear that Denis Villeneuve's version of the Frank Herbert sci-fi epic is not shying away from the original tale's mystical overtones.

Zendaya's (she plays "Chani") is the voice we hear over much of the trailer, and this along with multiple striking visuals adds to the ethereal vibe.

The new Dune, however, also has to appeal to a 21st-century audience that appreciates certain conventions, like wisecracking tough guys. Here that's Jason Momoa, who plays the awesomely named Duncan Idaho. Of course, he gets in some of the best lines in the trailer.

If you're not familiar with any past versions of the story — the Herbert novels or David Lynch's eerily beautiful but otherwise justly forgotten 1984 version, here's the Warner Bros. synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.



As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

If anything, the story breakdown hints that Dune is far from a stuffy space opera, but — if done right — a tale that's especially relevant to the world today.

In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, and Momoa, Dune also stars Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Stellan Skarsgård.

According to Warner Bros., Dune is "slated to be released in select theaters in 2D and 3D and IMAX and on HBO Max on October 22, 2021."

Thirty-one days after release, the movie will also be available on HBO Max.