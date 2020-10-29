Travis Scott Narrates Epic PlayStation 5 Trailer

"There are no limits to where we’ll go."
Before the PlayStation 5 launches in mid-November, Sony has dropped a decidedly over-the-top trailer featuring some of humankind's greatest accomplishments and inspiring narration by Travis Scott.

In fact, the rapper and newly announced PlayStation strategic creative partner doesn't actually mention the highly anticipated next-generation video game console. 

Travis Scott PlayStation 5

"There's something inside each and everyone of us that compels us to know the unknown. To push past every frontier. We want to see what’s never been seen. Hear what’s never been heard. Feel what’s never been felt,” Scott says. 

“There are no limits to where we’ll go. To what we’ll discover. To what we’ll achieve. We are all explorers. There are new worlds to explore.” 

Those lofty words are accompanied by B-roll of Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean; Mae Jemison, the first Black woman in space; Tenzing Norgay, one of the first people to climb Mount Everest; and current land-speed recordholder Andy Green, Business Insider points out. The device and controller are finally shown in the final shot of the clip. 

What does any of this have to do with gaming? Eric Lempel, a 20-year veteran of Sony's PlayStation division who's heading the PS5 campaign, told BI that the ad was designed to "ignite the feelings of discovery and demonstrate the powerful effect of new experiences people would have on PlayStation 5." 

This is just one of many PS5 promotional efforts featuring Scott. The "Sicko Mode" artist's brand partnership was first announced in a short teaser that draws heavily on famous Maxwell audio cassette commercial, which features a man being "blown away" by a stereo system. 

That video also featured some PS5-branded Nike Dunks. Though no official collaboration has been announced, the sneakers' prominence in the ad and the fact that Scott has his own bandanna-print edition of the Dunk Low suggest that something is definitely in the works. 

Priced at $500 for the standard version and $400 for the disc-less Digital Edition, the PlayStation 5 launches on November 12. 

